Forum: Break cycle of Singaporeans playing second fiddle

Like the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), I fully believe that hiring of foreign talent is not a zero-sum game (Hiring foreign talent not a zero-sum game, June 26).

With a very small local population, Singapore must always keep its doors open and attract the best talent from around the world.

And if a foreigner is more deserving of the top job, then let the better person get the job. Singaporeans should never be afraid of competing with the best of the best.

However, the SBF's letter echoes the familiar message that we need to rely on foreign talent to fill the more complex jobs first, while more jobs are created for Singaporeans. That suggests that Singaporeans will always play second fiddle to foreigners.

Something needs to be done to break this cycle.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan