Bouquets: Salute to heroes of Singapore

Salute to heroes of Singapore

My family and I thank the Government for all the care and support rendered during the Covid-19 pandemic. We also thank all those who work in essential services.

Today, as the deadly coronavirus continues to affect the nation and the world, our heroes are the men and women labouring in healthcare centres and hospitals, public servants and other essential workers, and they all deserve daily thanks and prayers for keeping us safe.

Kumar Pillay Thangavalu

Teachers doing outstanding work

In the two weeks since the circuit breaker started, teachers have been constantly uploading assignments on the Student Learning Space (SLS). As a parent, I can honestly say it has been challenging to manage both of my children's online learning.

Teachers also conduct face-to-face classes with students using Google Meet. After an intensive session, the teacher then uploads a video and asks the students to mark their assignments themselves.

It has not been easy working from home and keeping an eye on my two children.

Some of the dedicated teachers from Northland Primary School are parents themselves and they not only need to conduct classes, give and mark assignments, and film themselves teaching and upload it onto the SLS, but they also have to tend to their own families.

They communicate with parents and attend to any inquiry we may have.

This is absolutely amazing and I commend them and want them to know that the parents of Northland Primary School pupils appreciate them tremendously.

Sherry Ng

Good move to hold colouring challenge

I thank The Straits Times for holding The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge and opening entry to everyone.

I am glad to see Prudential sponsoring a cash prize of $25,000. It shows that organisations are doing their best to help, and I hope this inspires other companies to follow suit.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee