Bouquets: NLB efforts show care, concern

I would like to thank the National Library Board (NLB) for working tirelessly, especially during the circuit breaker period from April to last month.

Those days were hard for everyone. I, for one, was filled with fear for myself and the people in Singapore as I stayed cooped up in my home.

NLB's e-mails informing me about new online courses or activities and the availability of e-books always touched me. The genres and quantity of e-books available have increased significantly.

I could see NLB was trying very hard to help people pull through those difficult days.

The pandemic will remain unforgettable. But I am sure that whenever I recall the struggle against Covid-19, I will also think of NLB and all the work its staff put in.

Chong Yuen Foong