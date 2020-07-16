Forum: Bouquets: My daily fix for the last 47 years

My daily fix for the last 47 years

My late father, who never attended school, wanted me to rise a step higher than him in life. So he asked my neighbour, a regular Straits Times reader, to pass his copy of the newspaper over to me after he was done reading.

That started my love affair with ST in 1973 at the tender age of six. Now that I am 53, ST is the first thing I reach for every morning.

Over the years, ST has improved my grasp of English, general knowledge and current affairs. So, a big thank you and happy birthday on ST's 175th anniversary.

Varatharaj Veerappan

Abuse targeting ELD uncalled for

On the afternoon of Polling Day itself, the Elections Department (ELD) promptly apologised to voters for the longer than usual queues that voters experienced that morning.

Social media was flooded with posts by users abusing ELD and accusing it of putting lives at risk and subjecting the elderly to long hours under the sun.

While ELD could have planned for the election better, the abuse directed at ELD workers and volunteers was uncalled for. It is not an easy task to plan for an election during this unprecedented crisis.

My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the hardworking workers and volunteers from ELD for making election day as smooth as possible for the majority of us. And, more importantly, for making it possible for us to vote.

Poh Wen Ching

Good experience on Polling Day

I am truly thankful to all personnel involved on Polling Day, including police officers, polling agents and cleaners.

It was a smooth and efficient process for myself and my family. I can fully understand the rationale behind the decision to extend the polling hours.

The whole polling process and security management put in place due to Covid-19 were carefully crafted. I am proud to be a Singaporean able to exercise my right to vote.

Sharon Tan Lay Hoon

Firms are big help to home bakers

I am heartened to know that home-grown companies such as Phoon Huat and Prima are doing their best to ensure a sufficient supply of baking ingredients for Singaporeans during the coronavirus pandemic (Supplying the Great Singapore Bake Off, June 14).

Though the wholesale business is severely affected, both companies have been able to adapt and explore new frontiers in the retail market, especially for home-based bakers.

Foo Sing Kheng