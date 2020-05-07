Bouquets: Impressed with TTSH treatment

Impressed with TTSH treatment

I recently took my husband to Tan Tock Seng Hospital when he suffered a stroke. He was reluctant to make the trip as he feared the hospital would be busy dealing with the present pandemic.

However, I was surprised to find everything so organised and running smoothly.

Even in these stressful times, there was ample assistance at every corner and entry point, and cheerful nurses were everywhere.

Being from the Pioneer Generation, I was happy and grateful that we were in Singapore when we needed to deal with a health emergency.

Vivien Tan

Fine example set by Sheng Siong

I applaud the directors of Sheng Siong supermarket, not for the profits reaped in the first quarter of the year, but for their largesse in recognising the people who have contributed in making it possible (Sheng Siong staff to get extra month of salary as Q1 profit soars, April 29).

The management did not just pay lip service but handed out an additional month's salary for all their staff, specifically excluding the directors.

Chia Boon Beng