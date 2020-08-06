Bouquets: Hospital team was professional, caring

I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the breast cancer team at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital under consultant Jerry Goo Tiong Thye who took care of me when I was recently diagnosed with early-stage cancer.

They were thoroughly professional, compassionate and caring, and made me feel reassured throughout my stay.

I was discharged from the hospital the day after surgery, and I left only after telling Dr Goo to continue with his calm, reassuring and professional manner.

The follow-up care by the two very patient and compassionate nurses at the breast care clinic at the hospital was equally commendable.

A very stressful period of my life passed by quickly and with minimum fuss, and I will be forever grateful to this team at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Magdalene Ida Alfenzo