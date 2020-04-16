Bouquets: Grateful for live stream from temple

Grateful for live stream from temple

Many thanks to the Hindu Endowments Board for arranging the live stream of the puja (prayer ritual) for Tamil New Year, or Puthandu (South Asian communities here celebrate new year at home, April 14).

During this difficult period, when we have to forsake our traditional routine of praying at the temple on this auspicious day, it was wonderful to be able to watch the proceedings live from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

The coverage was beautiful and did not have any glitches.

On behalf of all devotees who enjoyed it, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hindu Endowments Board for arranging this.

Raju M. Iyer

Govt has done its best to manage crisis

There are many detractors of our Government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Some are vociferous, and others are thankfully more measured.

I hope all those who are involved in managing this crisis are not discouraged or depressed. Rest assured, the large majority of us are truly grateful and appreciate all their hard work.

This is an unprecedented crisis. We're faced with an ever-evolving situation, and we're encountering issues we've never experienced before. Decisions have to be made quickly.

There will be hits and misses. There will be mistakes, for want of a better term, and many of these "wrong" decisions were made in good faith at the time. Unfortunately, things don't always go according to plan.

I hope the general public can be more patient, understanding and forgiving. Conspiracy theories abound, and they are not helpful.

Our Government has been doing its best and I am confident that Singapore is in good hands.

Clarence Teo (Dr)