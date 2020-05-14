Bouquets: A tribute to nurses in Singapore

A tribute to nurses in Singapore

With International Nurses Day falling on Tuesday, I would like to say a big thank you to all of our nurses.

Every day that they go to work, they put their lives on the line in looking after patients in close proximity, exposing themselves to diseases.

In doing their work, they need a heart of gold and a human-centric mindset to focus on the needs of patients.

They not only play a unique and vital role in contributing to the health and overall well-being of their patients, but also help strengthen families, communities, the economy and society.

Nurses do a physically demanding job and often work odd hours. They sometimes also work with demanding patients. They are often at the beck and call of doctors and other healthcare professionals when responding to accidents and emergencies.

They have to respond effectively and promptly to patients who are usually at a low point physically, mentally and psychologically.

Often, we realise in full the nobility, significance and impact of what nurses do only when we personally experience their contributions and benefit from their services.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)