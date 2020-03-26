Multi-ministry task force doing good job

I commend the excellent job done by the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force. It continues to stay on top of the rapidly developing situation in Singapore and around the world.

It has exhibited transparency and demonstrated that it is not afraid to take unprecedented actions to prevent/minimise the impact of Covid-19 spreading in Singapore.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Professor Kenneth Mak of the Ministry of Health handled each press conference with the utmost professionalism, admirable leadership and total confidence.

Together they play an important role in calming and reassuring Singaporeans that the Government is maintaining a good grasp of the situation and is doing all it can to ensure the welfare of the country and Singaporeans.

Luo Siao Ping

Much support during quarantine

My husband tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

We moved to Singapore in 2002 and Singapore is our home. Our children do not regard any other place as home.

Within hours of my husband being admitted and the rest of us quarantined in our flat, we were embraced by the most amazing wave of care, support and kindness.

Neighbours, acquaintances and friends left things outside our door, ranging from delicious meals to drinks. A thoughtful family took our dog.

Our general practitioner, Dr Tan from the Ming Clinic, calls to check on us.

We received WhatsApp messages from colleagues and other parents offering help, delivery of groceries and words of love and support.

Thank you, Singapore, for our safety, comfort and well-being.

Thank you to the committed doctors, selfless nurses, brave public transport workers and the food delivery riders.

Ralitza Peeva