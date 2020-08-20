Forum: Bouquets

Moved by bus driver's kindness

I was at the bus stop at 6:15am, Aug 13, in front of Block 205, Commonwealth Avenue West, when bus service 963 pulled up.

It was raining heavily and there was a gap between the bus stop and the bus. The bus driver immediately left his seat and told the people waiting to board the bus to wait. He then took out a big umbrella to shelter the people getting off and then those boarding the bus from the rain.

What a kind man. He certainly warmed the cockles of our hearts on such a cold and wet day.

Phua Siew Hoon

Proud of caring Singaporeans

It is uplifting to know that there is no shortage of good Samaritans in our midst (They helped a senior and her son in stressful situation, Aug 17).

The incident at Jem shopping mall where a group of people banded together to help a male caregiver and his elderly mother in distress is a case in point.

What is more heartwarming is that the people who came forward to help were from all walks of life and from different ethnic groups.

Despite leading a fast-paced life, Singaporeans have shown that they will put what they are doing aside to respond to a call for help.

This is something that we can be proud of as well as to celebrate.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

Good job by NDP organising team

The efforts of the National Day organising committee are much appreciated.

The programme for the occasion brought much needed joy to Singaporeans amid the pandemic.

The gift pack was also very meaningful. It reminded me of the joy of Singapore being independent for 55 years and the sense of being united as one people.

Including the national flag in the pack was also a good idea.

It seemed like a lot more flags were displayed this year during the National Day period than in the past.

In future, instead of giving away fun packs only to parade spectators, gift packs should be distributed to all Singaporean households.

Yeo Boon Eng