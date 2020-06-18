Forum: Bouquets

A man getting a swab test for the coronavirus at the Bukit Gombak Sports Hall.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Kudos for way crisis has been handled

With Singapore moving into phase two of its reopening tomorrow, we will see a relaxation of the measures that were introduced to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government deserves to be praised for the way it has handled the pandemic. The whole approach was mature, cautious and strict yet compassionate.

Special budgetary allocations and the help given to companies, employees and self-employed people have mitigated the pain for many. The Government's compassionate handling of the foreign worker situation has also been praiseworthy.

N. Nagesh

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2020, with the headline 'Bouquets'.
