Forum: Bouquets

Kudos for way crisis has been handled

With Singapore moving into phase two of its reopening tomorrow, we will see a relaxation of the measures that were introduced to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government deserves to be praised for the way it has handled the pandemic. The whole approach was mature, cautious and strict yet compassionate.

Special budgetary allocations and the help given to companies, employees and self-employed people have mitigated the pain for many. The Government's compassionate handling of the foreign worker situation has also been praiseworthy.

N. Nagesh