SCDF to the rescue three times

I had to make calls on three separate occasions to the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) 995 emergency number during this circuit breaker period as my father was unwell.

Each time, he required hospitalisation.

I received terrific help right from the time the call was answered to the quick arrival of the ambulance. The personnel were patient and clear in their instructions.

Pleasant, helpful, caring and concerned is how I would describe the paramedics at SCDF. I am reminded that they, too, play a front-line role in fighting Covid-19.

I thank the SCDF for its fine men and women who are out there saving lives and helping us. They are my silent heroes.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian

Grateful for insightful piece

I am sure many Singaporeans are as grateful as I am to Mr Inderjit Singh for sharing the facts, his thoughts, his ideas and his observations on the present Covid-19 situation (Let's stop blame game and get ready for the new normal, May 16).

Mr Singh gave valuable insight on the impact of Covid-19, the changes Singaporeans will face and how we can deal with them.

I urge others to read his commentary as it will equip us with information on how to deal with life after Covid-19.

Ng Choon Lai