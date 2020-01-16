Proud to see RSAF jets

I totally agree with Mr Koh Teng Yong that the "sound of military jets is the sound of freedom" (Jan 1).

I never fail to dash to my window to catch a glimpse of the aircraft whenever I hear the first sounds of fighter jets taking off from Paya Lebar Air Base.

I had the opportunity to visit the airbase during its open house years ago, and it was a real eye-opener to understand more about the operations and training of the teams.

The most memorable experience was being in the aircraft that carries medical aid in disaster zones.

I thank the Republic of Singapore Air Force for its tireless efforts in keeping Singapore safe and lending a hand to our neighbouring countries.

Tan Lay Hwa

Grateful for citizenship

I recently took the Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance and Loyalty to become a Singaporean.

I came to Singapore for my tertiary education, with financial support mainly from my Singaporean uncle and a grant. I married a Singaporean and have now built my family here.

When I received the notification that my Singapore citizenship application had been approved, my family and I jumped with joy.

To me, Singapore is the Switzerland of Asia.

I would like to thank Singapore for accepting me as a Singaporean.

Majulah Singapura!

Sim Lim Onn

Heartening to read about care, empathy

I thank The Straits Times for regularly publishing uplifting letters in its Bouquets column.

It's always heartening to read about the care and empathy that people in Singapore show others, regardless of who the recipient is.

It brings hope that Singapore can be a better place for all of us.

Azlan Abdul Rahim