Forum: Bouquet: Police officers' persistence pays off

Police officers' persistence pays off

I made an online police report on Nov 7 last year regarding an Internet transaction scam.

The following day, I regretted having gone through all the trouble and typing out how the incident happened.

After all, Internet scams involving a transfer of money to an overseas bank account and scammer have always ended up with the victim getting nothing back in return.

So it was a pleasant surprise when Senior Investigation Officer Jaffri Safwan of the Jurong Police Division called me on July 28, to inform me that the full amount of $575 had been recovered. I collected the cashier's order from him that afternoon.

The police officer and his team deserve praise.

It was obviously the result of months of determination and grit in following up on the case.

Kong Kian Chay