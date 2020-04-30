Forum: Bouquet : Hospital standards still top-notch

Hospital standards still top-notch

I came down recently with red eyes, so I visited the Singapore General Hospital's accident and emergency department. Although I had to wait for two hours, the attention and medical care given to me was top-notch and personalised. I was also assured that the viral conjunctivitis was not related to Covid-19.

Throughout the three hours I spent at the hospital, I never felt that the healthcare system was overwhelmed or disorganised. I left the hospital with the confidence that Singapore's front-line medical workers are resilient enough to rise to the challenge of Covid-19.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee