Pleasant bus ride, thanks to driver

On Aug 21, I boarded bus service 174 outside King Albert Park MRT station at around 1.30pm.

I was warmly greeted by the bus driver and I gladly exchanged greetings with him.

I observed that he made it a point to greet all commuters and bid them goodbye.

That ride really made my day, and it would be great if all drivers could do what that driver did, as it would bring more joy to their job and make the journey a very pleasant one for them, as well as commuters.

Christine Loh Tuan Choon