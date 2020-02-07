Boost personal immunity to guard against infection

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been creative in looking to use antiretroviral drugs, namely lopinavir and ritonavir, which are usually used to treat the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), to treat coronavirus patients (First patient discharged, some given anti-HIV drugs: MOH, Feb 5).

A retrovirus is different in structure from a coronavirus.

While waiting for the results of clinical trials to determine the effectiveness of antiretroviral drugs against the coronavirus, everyone must make an effort to increase his own personal immunity.

It would be very helpful if MOH or the Health Promotion Board could put out a list of nutritional foods to be eaten, and what foods are best avoided, that would help those who are still free from the coronavirus infection to improve their immunity.

Vitamin C has often been mentioned, and has been shown to be able to improve a person's immunity.

Tan Soon Kiam (Dr)