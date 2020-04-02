Boost mental health support and prominence to build resilience

The robustness of Singapore’s healthcare infrastructure and dedication of our professionals have so far shielded us from the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But even the best healthcare resources will be frittered away if our population does not have the psychological resilience and stamina to outlast the duration of this crisis – and future ones.

One strategy to enhance and sustain our psychological resilience is to increase access to mental health professionals and normalise the desire to seek support from them.

These challenging times provide an impetus to explore avenues through which mental health support can be made more visible.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education has been exemplary in the way it has ensured that all schools have at least one full-time counsellor available for their students.

The integration of counselling support as a regular feature of a community or organisation sends a clear signal to its members that their mental health is a core aspect of their overall well-being and effectiveness.

It is also encouraging to know that an increasing number of companies are also putting in place Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP), which provide counselling support to their staff.

However, there are many other areas where support can be boosted. Healthcare is a prominent front.

While public hospitals have resident counsellors, this may not be the case in many private healthcare institutions and clinics.

Private practitioners and administrators of private healthcare institutions might consider integrating on-site counselling support into their regular services.

Law enforcement settings, such as neighbourhood police posts (NPPs), are also avenues for on-site counsellors to play a greater role since individuals who visit the NPPs may also experience some form of distress and perhaps even trauma.

Law firms, particularly those offering services for marital and family issues, could also play a role in salvaging troubled marriages with an on-site counsellor who could mediate between a couple.

There are also opportunities at Meet-the-People Sessions where some constituents may have issues that are emotionally overwhelming. An on-site counsellor can also be of service in such situations.

These suggestions are just a beginning; there are, of course, many other non-traditional avenues for mental health support to be more visible and “normal” in Singapore.

Jessica Leong (Dr)