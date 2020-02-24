Boost cultural quotient of youth

The new Asia-Ready Exposure Programme announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is another step towards better equipping our youth to take on the world. But while it is important to learn new skills and explore new opportunities, I find the lack of focus on increasing our cultural quotient disturbing.

Singaporeans might come from one of the busiest trading centres in the region, but they might find it hard to thrive in other countries and cultures on skills alone.

The need for sensitivity when working overseas and dealing with people of other backgrounds is critical if our youth are to truly take advantage of their learning experiences overseas.

Leroy Cheong Kai Thong, 16

JC 1 student