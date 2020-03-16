Bigger picture to bigger dogs in HDB flats

Forum contributor Lynn Neo Si Jie expressed her distaste for bigger dogs in HDB homes (Bigger problems with bigger dogs in HDB flats, March 11).

Inconvenience to some, like herself, included dealing with unleashed pets, dog waste and making detours to avoid neighbours' canine pets. She questioned the necessity for this rule change.

Her concerns are not unheard of and there are indeed some irresponsible dog owners. However, I believe she has failed to see the broader picture.

The new regulations apply only to Singapore Specials (or local mixed-breed dogs) adopted from shelters and placed under Project Adore. This requires these dogs and their adopters to undergo basic obedience training by Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS)-accredited trainers.

The revised criteria are welcomed by animal welfare groups since the majority of Singapore's population live in HDB flats.

Larger dogs awaiting adoption now have better chances of finding homes when, previously, they would have been excluded even if they were potentially perfect companions.

The change also encourages the adoption of animals that are often overlooked, left to spend the rest of their lives in shelters or euthanised.

Additionally, local shelters are overcrowded as adoption rates are not high enough.

Now, with more dogs expected to be adopted annually, shelters should find that they have more resources to help needier animals like injured, abused or abandoned dogs, thus improving animal welfare as a whole.

While I empathise with Ms Neo's fear of dogs, I urge her and other residents to see beyond their own discomfort. However, dog owners should be responsible and respect the space and understand the feelings of other residents who dislike dogs.

Together, we can come to a compromise and live harmoniously while bettering animal welfare in Singapore.

Tan Lixin