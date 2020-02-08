Beijing doing its best to contain outbreak

There is never a best time to take action when dealing with a public health crisis (China should focus on saving lives, not saving face, by Mr Toh Cheng Seong, Feb 5).

The Zika virus and H1N1 virus were also imported cases, yet there was no such fierce response towards their originating countries or the actions the countries had taken or not taken.

I agree with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation's director-general, who praised the Chinese authorities for their response at the epicentre of the outbreak.

China shut down cities and quarantined millions of people. Beijing has done the best it can.

During this critical period, it is important not to exhibit xenophobic feelings.

Sim Lim Onn