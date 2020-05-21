Beethoven's Ninth Symphony fit for good times and bad

I was delighted by Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez's choice of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony as an example of the introspective potential in music (In grim times, music to bring hope and joy, May 17).

I encourage readers to listen to all four movements of the symphony in its entirety, which is slightly more than an hour long.

One might find that the renowned passages of the fourth and final movement, popularly known as the Ode To Joy, stand out from most of the music.

The first two movements and a large part of the fourth movement are generally much more sombre, full of competing and nuanced motifs that create an atmosphere of anxiety, with only pockets of respite.

I liken this to how many of us have felt unease from the changes to our lifestyles in view of social distancing.

The fourth movement could represent the lifting of circuit breaker measures next month, which would reduce the disruptions to our lives.

Beethoven's composition is beautiful all around, even during periods of melancholy.

Every listener will gain different insights from the music, just as we all have different experiences in these uncertain times.

Guo Jia