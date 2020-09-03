Forum: Be pro-S'porean but not xenophobic

I am apprehensive about the many calls by labour union leaders to keep the Singapore core in PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) jobs.

Labour union leaders need to be rational in their thoughts and not pander to the current political climate. I agree that employers need to give job priority to Singaporeans. But the many comments by Singaporeans at times go to the extreme.

We must remember that we are a resource-scarce price-taker with a small population size. Our forefathers came from various parts of the world to seek their fortunes and eventually settled down here. Just one or two generations later, we have become fearful of foreigners seeking their fortunes here.

To be fair, this anti-foreigner sentiment is prevalent across the globe, especially during this difficult time. But Singapore has always done things differently, which has enabled us to punch above our weight.

We need to be pro-Singaporeans, but we must not adopt a xenophobic attitude towards skilled foreign workers, thinking that they are out to steal our lunch. We would not be here if our forefathers faced anti-foreigner attitudes when they arrived in Singapore many decades ago.

Foo Sing Kheng