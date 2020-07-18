Forum: Be open to new ways of managing road traffic

I took a drive downtown yesterday and was surprised that despite there being no Electronic Road Pricing charges, the roads were not congested.

In fact, traffic was flowing smoothly.

I think a big reason for this is that many people are still working from home.

This is a good opportunity for the authorities to explore traffic management measures other than those they have been relying on for years, in which motorists pay for using the roads at various locations and at various times of the day.

If yesterday's road conditions are any indication, working from home and staggered working hours seem more effective at managing road use.

Ng Kei Yong