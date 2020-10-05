Be more prudent with financial help

I am concerned about how the Government seems to be continually releasing financial support for businesses and workers without appearing to study each of their circumstances in detail.

For example, when the Bill was passed requiring landlords to waive one month's rent for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises, most of my tenants, understanding that landlords were facing a similar financial crisis, decided not to request that waiver.

Many businesses that were not affected by the Covid-19 pandemic enjoyed bonuses through the Government's financial handouts.

The system lacks strict checks and balances. I hope the Government can be more prudent and not opt for easy handouts.

Lim Kee Liew

