Be discerning consumers of information on Covid-19

Since the emergence of the coronavirus, it seems everyone has become an expert on the topic, thanks to readily available posts on social media.

While I understand that our need to know more is fuelled by panic, fear and worry, I believe we need to refrain from trying to digest every sound bite that comes our way.

Instead, we should be training ourselves to be discerning consumers of information.

Simply put, there is a great deal about Covid-19 that we do not know, from its transmission dynamics to its reinfection behaviour.

As voices proliferate across multiple platforms, we should be wary of those who claim that what they say about the virus is definitive.

Even doctors, who can be expected to know more about virology than the average person, should not be regarded as infectious diseases experts if they are not specialists in the field.

Calm is needed in this crisis. By being cautious about the information we process and paying heed only to people with relevant training and expertise, we can get through this crisis with a heightened sense of peace.

Lily Ong