BCA rule does not consider different condo features

I am disappointed by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) rule that no dog walking may be done within condominium common areas.

This does not take into consideration the layout of different condominiums and their facilities.

Articulating such a regulation leaves management corporations with no choice but to implement it. When complaints reach the management corporations, they will invariably point out that BCA has decreed as such, and their hands are tied.

My key point is that there are many private estates with more than sufficient space for responsible social distancing while residents are dog walking.

The point raised by BCA that there is difficulty in enforcing safe distancing is simply unfounded. I do understand there are developments with not enough space, but in that case, the rule should not be so broad as to throw out the good with the bad.

My own estate, being an old development, has more common space than several new developments combined. My estate security has enforced temperature taking. It is ridiculous that because of the new rule, we should have to venture out into public areas to walk my dog.

I urge BCA to reconsider its position on this matter, and craft regulations with a clear broad intent, but leave the implementation to the agencies on the ground.

Howard Hung