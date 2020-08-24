Forum: Base wildlife laws on science

The recent case of a honeycomb stingray caught at Bedok Jetty led to many divisive views in society.

Any calls from the local community for listing the honeycomb stingray as a nationally protected species need to come with scientific backing, such as data on local population and genetic studies.

Also, the public has to be informed. Did the angler deserve the lambasting and harassment he received?

Recently, fishing with hand nets at Changi Beach also appears to have attracted criticism, and the National Parks Board was alerted to the case.

Photos were shared on social media shaming the act.

Is Changi Beach now a nature reserve where poaching laws apply? What forms of recreational fishing are legal?

Recreational line fishing and hand net fishing do not push marine species to extinction. The main causes for extinction are habitat loss, pollution, global warming and commercial fishing, like through the use of trawl nets.

The recent case of the smooth handfish going extinct in Australia had nothing to do with recreational collection but likely habitat loss and destructive fishing practices such as trawling.

Wildlife laws need to be based on science, and not emotive ideologies that every single animal must be protected.

Wildlife laws crafted on the basis of emotion and animal rights have always backfired.

Just look at how the trophy hunting ban has reversed conservation breakthroughs of trophy hunting in Africa.

The animal rights ideology has always been detrimental to conservation, as conservation views saving species as a whole and not focusing on saving individual animals.

Ong Junkai