Forum: Banks should share ATMs

I can empathise with Forum letter writer Liew Kam Wah and his wife (No POSB machine near home, Aug 18)

I feel this problem can be solved if all banks share their automated teller machines (ATMs). DBS Bank , UOB and OCBC used to share ATMs but this ended when DBS merged with POSB.

When it is for the greater good of the country, commercial decisions should take second place. We are an ageing population, and having an ATM nearby would not only be a great help to customers - especially seniors - but could also prove advantageous for the banks.

Surely banks can get together and come up with a good solution.

Lim Poh Seng