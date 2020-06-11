Ban firms from selling to customers without masks

The mandatory requirement to wear a mask in public has been in place for a long time, but I still see people not wearing a mask at food centres or shops.

The only way to educate this group of people is to ban businesses from selling to anyone not wearing a mask. If they still choose to sell to such customers, then these businesses should be fined a substantial amount for encouraging this risky behaviour.

On Tuesday, I witnessed an elderly man queueing to buy food while not wearing a mask. He was allowed to buy food and I believe people like him will continue to do the same every day.

If you stop businesses from selling to customers without masks, they would have no choice but to comply.

Derrick Goh