Forum: Avoid mixed messages on face masks in schools

Schools reopened this week and I, as a parent of pre-school children, have noticed different interpretations of the requirement to wear masks.

Students and teachers have shown up with different types of masks. Some had homemade masks with cute cartoon prints, a few used disposable surgical masks and others wore government-issued masks.

We know by now that three-ply masks offer better protection, and I wonder if homemade masks are as effective.

One consideration, for example, is that the fabric quality varies and some fabrics are more suitable for masks than others.

Some fabrics thin out after daily washes and people may not know that an extra filter is required between the layers.

Recently, we were told that face shields cannot replace face masks. But they are allowed for children below the age of 12 and for teachers while teaching.

It is counter-intuitive that children and teachers are exempted from mask-wearing in a school setting given what we know about Covid-19.

Pre-school children spend considerable time within enclosed spaces. They are a vulnerable group because of their developing immune systems.

I am supportive of schools reopening, but we need to be assured that the safety and health of our children are given top priority.

The sooner we adopt face masks as a part of our daily lives, the earlier we recover as a nation.

But this also involves clear guidelines on:

• an acceptable face mask in school;

• situations where face shields can be used in place of masks, such as during physical education lessons or for students with medical conditions; and

• enforcement of mask wearing and other measures in school.

Creating exceptions to the rule confuses parents and makes enforcement difficult for schools.

Luah Jiun Yih