Auditions or trials put unnecessary stress on kids

I couldn't agree more with Dr Margaret Chan that children shouldn't have to audition for co-curricular activities (CCAs) (Why kids shouldn't have to audition for CCAs, March 11).

At my daughter's secondary school, an integrated programme (IP) school, every Year 1 student had to go through six rounds of CCA selection trials or auditions for six different CCAs, but eventually each would choose only one CCA.

I couldn't understand the logic behind it - why put the child through the stress of having to go through six different CCA selection trials or auditions when the child would only need to sign up for one?

My daughter was particularly stressed out during this period as she had her heart set on one particular CCA.

She spent extra effort on her audition and was constantly fretting about it, but, thankfully, she was picked, otherwise she would have had to spend the next four years in a CCA that wasn't her first choice.

Other girls were not as fortunate. Those who were not successful in the first round had to go for a second round of selection trials or auditions.

A lot is already demanded of our students; they do not need this extra stress.

One of the aims of CCAs is for the students to discover their interests and talents. If they are given a CCA they are not interested in, doesn't that defeat the purpose?

Vivien Goh Choon Lian