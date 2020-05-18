Attempts to blame China are a deflection strategy

The United States and its allies have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to stigmatise China, a tendency that transcends mere media bias (Time to wake up to Western media bias, April 25).

The escalating media assault on China is perhaps rooted in the acrimonious tone that politicians have opted to strike.

In a recent interview, Mr Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the US, coined the acronym "ABC" to capture the political atmosphere in the US - Anything But China.

In recent weeks, we have seen US President Donald Trump advance thus far unsubstantiated theories that the virus escaped from a Chinese virology laboratory, as well as moves by other US politicians to seek Chinese reparations on dubious legal grounds.

It is unsurprising that such deflection strategies are being used.

The US government has struggled to contain the pandemic amid a litany of poor decisions. It needs a scapegoat, lest it incurs the wrath of indignant voters. China is the ideal candidate, given animosity predating the Covid-19 crisis.

Indeed, the US politicians' attacks on China's handling of the outbreak carry a twist of irony, given their own actions to initially downplay the severity of the virus, followed by a rushed response, and now premature calls to restore normality, at the expense of thousands of lives.

As the adage goes, leaders who inhabit glass houses should not throw stones.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi