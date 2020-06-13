Assign the same doctor to subsidised patients

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans have been advised not to doctor-hop. On the same note, it would be an excellent idea if subsidised patients in polyclinics and restructured hospitals are allocated the same doctor for every visit, unless the doctor concerned is absent from work.

Currently, subsidised patients are not allowed to pick their preferred doctors, unlike private patients, and that is fine. But it would be useful if the doctor, once assigned, could see the patient through.

When too many doctors are involved in one patient's case, I believe they would be more likely to play it safe by referring to the comments and prescriptions made by the doctor whom the patient saw during the previous visit. They may be afraid to do anything different, such as change the medication prescribed, lest the patient's condition deteriorates.

I am of the opinion that by letting a subsidised patient have the same doctor for each visit, the doctor would take a keen interest in the case and be able to monitor the progress of the patient better.

Pavithran Vidyadharan