Asean unity needed to withstand picking sides

The centrifugal forces of great power politics today require Asean to be even more united.

Unfortunately, this is not the best time to talk about Asean unity, which has seen better days.

Still, however weak Asean may be, there is strength in numbers, and this strength will afford it some much-needed autonomy in dealing with the great powers (Expert: Virus will strain US-China ties as Asean is pushed to pick sides, April 29).

At the nation level, Singapore has worked hard post-Vietnam War to avoid being put in the situation of having to choose sides.

But what if - and this is very likely in the face of a serious breakdown in Sino-US relations - we find ourselves in a situation where standing on the sidelines is as costly as choosing sides (which is especially likely for a small state like Singapore)?

The tilt would mostly be towards China, as the United States under President Donald Trump, or even his predecessor Barack Obama, does not seem to have the stomach to defend Asean's interests.

Wong Horng Ginn