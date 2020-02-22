Asas depends on consumer complaints to regulate ads

We thank Mr Michel Stravens for his feedback (Beware misleading ad practice by retailers, Feb 14).

The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (Asas) is the self-regulatory body that regulates advertisements to ensure compliance with the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice (Scap).

Under Scap, ads should not mislead consumers by omitting material information, or by being inaccurate or untruthful, whether in pricing or promotions.

Asas uses the complaints regime to enforce Scap. It is the most efficient enforcement regime, balancing the interests of consumer and business. This means that Mr Stravens should bring to the attention of Asas advertisements that he thinks are misleading.

Because whether an advertisement is in breach or not depends on the context, such feedback should include a copy of the advertisement.

Members of the Asas council do bring offending advertisements to the attention of the Asas secretariat. Given the volume of ads in Singapore, and the small budget, it is not possible for Asas to be actively monitoring all advertisements for compliance.

Mr Stravens as well as members of the public who come across misleading advertisements are welcome to feedback to Asas at https://asas.org.sg/feedback

Professor Ang Peng Hwa

Chairman

Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore