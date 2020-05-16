Arts precinct remains highly regarded by artists, collectors

We thank Mr Ryan Su Hing Leng and Mr Hua Tye Swee for their feedback, (Gillman Barracks, arts organisations must soldier on, May 8) and (Wanted: Art galleries willing to invest in Asian artists, exhibitions, May 11; and Art galleries need help to stay sustainable, May 14).

We agree with them on the need for collective efforts to sustain the arts and that Singapore needs excellent galleries that are willing to invest in Asian artists and exhibitions.

The Gillman Barracks galleries and the Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Arts have presented significant exhibitions of international and Singapore artists.

The precinct continues to be highly regarded by artists and art collectors.

During the Singapore Art Week in January, it hosted more than 90 artists across high-profile events such as the Singapore Biennale and S.E.A. Focus.

Overall, our visual arts scene remains vibrant with compelling works, growing collector interest and quality exhibitions from our arts community.

Covid-19 has impacted the arts sector here and globally. Beyond the national relief measures of wage support and rental waivers, the Gillman Barracks galleries have also drawn on funding from the National Arts Council (NAC) under the Arts and Culture Resilience Package.

Forty new digitalised works have been approved under the recently launched Digital Presentation Grant.

We are encouraged to see Gillman Barracks galleries submitting proposals on virtual tours and livestreams.

We have also seen a healthy take-up for the enhanced Capability Development Scheme for the Arts where artists can receive course subsidy and training allowance.

We believe that Chan + Hori's move to restructure in view of long-term sustainability will position them well in championing Singapore's visual arts while adapting to the changing market.

Their departure from Gillman Barracks was planned as part of an evolution of their business model.

Sustaining the visual arts scene will require a nimble approach as the operating context changes.

NAC is closely engaging key local galleries and will tailor our initiatives as the market evolves. If a new normal requires us to rethink current business models, we should be prepared to review them to stay relevant and competitive as an arts hub for Singapore and South-east Asia.

A vibrant arts industry will continue to need the collective energies of other stakeholders: Arts patrons and collectors, artists and galleries, as well as the strong support of the public.

Tay Tong

Director

Sector Development (Visual Arts)

National Arts Council