Are eateries being kept clean during circuit breaker?

During the circuit breaker period, eateries offer only takeaway or delivery services to patrons. Tables and chairs at coffee shops and hawker centres have been cordoned off.

When tables and seats are unused for some time, dust settles on the surfaces. The accumulated dust will affect hygiene standards in the surrounding areas.

Litter may also be strewn on the floor at eateries because cleaners are not around to maintain cleanliness.

This leads to the infestation of pests such as cockroaches and rats (Concerns of infestation as some eateries stop pest control services, May 7).

Does the National Environment Agency have cleaning guidelines for food operators and vendors to adhere to during the circuit breaker period? How often are the eateries cleaned and sanitised to get rid of pests?

Alan Chin