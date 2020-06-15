Are banks observing due diligence before selling elderly customers high-risk products?

I thank the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for clarifying the measures in place to ensure financial institutions sell suitable investment products to their customers (Checks in place for banks selling investment products, April 8).

I hope MAS can also clarify what checks are in place to ensure that banks do not push structured products on to vulnerable elderly customers.

According to MAS' rules, financial institutions must do a "customer knowledge assessment" with a customer before recommending structured products. But how does MAS validate that this assessment was done by the bank, especially for elderly customers who understand only Mandarin, and that all the required information and risk was communicated to the customer?

My illiterate parents were convinced by a bank's relationship manager to invest in a unit trust product when they went to renew their fixed deposit last year.

According to my father, he was briefed that there was very little risk involved with the product.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the unit trust product they invested in was badly hit. After seeing the monthly statements, my father became worried and went to see the relationship manager.

Only then did he realise that it was a high-risk product, and fearing the possibility of losing all of his hard-earned savings, he sold the product at a loss of 20 per cent of what was invested.

Sim Chwee Sean