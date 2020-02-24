Appreciating those on the front line

It is heartening to learn that Singaporeans are penning notes of support and encouragement to front-line healthcare workers. Without these selfless workers, the fight against the coronavirus would be an uphill battle.
I also extend my gratitude to stakeholders in the education sector.
Thanks to the Ministry of Education for its prompt implementation of measures in response to the outbreak. Such a move is key to ensuring minimal disruption to school activities planned before the outbreak.
I also appreciate the executive and administrative staff for stepping up cleanliness in the school compounds.
Mohd Irfaan Mohd Ariffin, 18
JC 1 student