Amid health crisis, make diners clear their own tables at eateries by law

The widespread practice of not clearing one's own dishes and trays at hawker centres, foodcourts, coffee shops and fast-food outlets is highly inconsiderate to the next diner who uses the same table, reflects poorly on our collective social graces, and burdens the cleaners, most of whom are seniors.

Right until the circuit breaker move was announced by the Government recently, many patrons continued with their old habits.

The coronavirus crisis provides a strong impetus to permanently change this uncivil and unhygienic practice for the better.

Clearly, public campaigns as well as signs and announcements encouraging patrons to do the civil thing have had little impact.

What is required is an enforceable rule for people to do so, with appropriate penalties for those who do not.

The justification for such a measure: hygiene and infection risk mitigation.

Leaving one's used dishes, utensils and tissue paper for elderly cleaners to handle exposes them to infection by a virus that is known to spread easily through oral fluids.

Cleaners who have to handle these saliva-contaminated items with their hands are also likely to touch other common surfaces in the eatery in the course of their duties.

Making use of the opportunity arising from the coronavirus crisis to mandate by law that diners have to clear their own tables solves several issues.

It mitigates the risk of infection in public eateries, relieves elderly cleaners of a physically laborious task and reduces their exposure to infection, as well as entrenches desirable behaviour in our society.

Chua Wei Ming