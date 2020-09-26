Allowing maids to work part-time a kind but unwise move

Much as I empathise with maids in Singapore who want to work part-time to earn some extra income on their day of rest, I do not think it is a feasible scheme (Make it legal for maids to work part-time, by Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi, Sept 24).

First, a day of rest must be set aside for the maid to recharge, to connect with her family back home or even to enjoy some food or drink with her compatriots at the park.

Some maids are so stressed at their employers' workplaces that taking away that day of rest might literally be the straw that breaks the camel's back - even if the maid does it of her own volition.

Second, no employer will be so altruistic as to allow his maid such extra employment.

Third, if any mishap were to arise as a result of such part-time work, who is to take responsibility for the cost of recuperation of the maid?

Anyone who needs a maid on a part-time basis can get it from agencies that specialise in part-time maids.

If any mishap were to arise as a result of such part-time work, who is to take responsibility for the cost of recuperation of the maid?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip