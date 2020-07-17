Forum: Allowing couples to separate amicably helps everyone

I agree with Ms Kang Zhi Ni that divorce should be the last resort, and that couples need to work hard at mending their relationship before walking out of it ('No-fault' divorce threatens fabric of families, exposes children to vulnerabilities, July 15).

As a counsellor who deals with marital and parenting issues, I find that there is evidence that when couples display acrimonious relationship behaviours before calling it quits, the children are significantly affected emotionally and psychologically.

Unfortunately, such battling couples do not heed the feelings of their children, and the acrimonious behaviour can go on for years.

Case studies have shown how such dysfunctional family environments cause trauma to children well into their adulthood, and affect their beliefs and perspectives about relationships, prospects for marriage, desire to have children and beliefs about controlling a partner's behaviours.

They also cause damage to general mental health and well-being of all family members affected.

So while we treasure the need to keep family units intact in the present, should we not also desire the same for the future? An amicable separation between battling couples, with the resultant ability for both parents to co-parent their children well and place the general well-being of their children above their own, will serve everyone's interests and strengthen the potential to have healthier family units.

Frank Singam