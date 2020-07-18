Forum: Allow opposition MPs to be grassroots advisers

Former PAP MP Hong Hai's essay (Stern political realities call for shift in PAP governance, July 14) highlighted some possibly outmoded government practices, such as disallowing elected opposition MPs from acting as advisers to grassroots organisations.

It is time that some of these practices became more equitable. It doesn't seem right that unsuccessful election candidates are using taxpayers' money allocated through the People's Association (PA) for partisan purposes. Why aren't the elected MPs in these positions?

The Government will now officially recognise a Leader of the Opposition, who will be given staff and resources. Shouldn't the PA's advisers now also comprise all elected parliamentary representatives, so that the Government can build bridges to all Singaporean communities in every constituency?

Perhaps the PA should review its mission and organisation to involve opposition MPs. Elected officials ultimately work for the good of Singapore. The Government needs to eradicate outmoded practices that entrench divisions that are hurting our society today, and breathe life into our pledge "as one united people".

Mark Wong