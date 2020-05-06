Allow more services to resume ops

MOBILE-PHONE RETAIL SHOPS

With the easing of some circuit breaker measures, some services have been allowed to resume operations. Could mobile-phone retail shops be considered too?

With many people working from home, there will be instances where they need their mobile phones to access, for example, two-factor authentication.

If their phones are faulty, they will need to visit the shops to get them repaired or to buy new phones.

Foreign domestic workers could encounter a similar situation, as they need their mobile phones to contact their family members.

Tan Keong Boon

PET GROOMING SERVICES

I am writing to appeal to the Government to allow pet groomers to resume essential grooming for some animals of certain breeds.

Some breeds need grooming, for their fur and nails, as well as to clear their anal sacs, and so forth.

I have a cocker spaniel that needs grooming at least once a month as it is a long-fur breed. In addition, it has immune mediated polyarthritis, a condition where the fur between its paws needs to be shaved more often to prevent sliding and sprains.

For grooming, most pet owners would drop off their pets and leave, picking them up only when they have been groomed. There is minimal contact between individuals. Safe distancing is still observed.

Perhaps the authorities could require a medical reason for each pet that needs to be groomed.

Hairdressers and barbers have been allowed to resume their services. Let pet grooming resume too.

Joyce Anne Chia

SHOPS SELLING CHINESE RELIGIOUS ITEMS

I am concerned about the closure of shops selling Chinese religious items such as joss sticks, paper money and candles, especially with the circuit breaker period having been extended to June 1.

These items are used for praying to ancestors and the dead and they are now not available for purchase.

Some shops selling both food products and religious items are allowed to open only the food section. Why is this so?

I hope the authorities will reconsider this decision as paying respects to ancestors and the dead is an essential Chinese custom.

David Kwok Ng Kan