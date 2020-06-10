Forum: Allow carpooling for people working at the same place

Instead of a blanket ban on carpooling during phase one of Singapore's reopening, carpooling among colleagues from the same workplace should be encouraged (Free one-time replacement if mask becomes discoloured, June 3).

Compared with people taking public transport and exposing themselves to hundreds of strangers daily, it seems safer to be travelling with people who are from the same workplace anyway. If a person drives to work, he should be allowed to give a ride to colleagues.

This would also lighten the load on public transport and ease safe distancing on trains and buses.

Should Covid-19 transmission occur while carpooling, contact tracing is straightforward and any spread would be limited to the occupants in the car who are known to one another.

I hope the Ministry of Health can reconsider its policy on carpooling.

Kelvin Lee Jie