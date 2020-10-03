Forum: Allow camping with safe distance guidelines

As Singapore slowly opens up further and eases restrictions, I propose that one of the outdoor activities allowed be camping.

Many families, small groups and couples can already be seen in their tents during the day, picnicking.

At night, campers tend to stay in their tents or go fishing (which is what they would have done during the day), and so are probably observing safe distancing.

To ensure that no more than five people camp in any one group, there could be guidelines for tents - that they be no larger than four-man ones, and that no tent to be pitched within 10m of another tent.

The number of permits could be reduced for a trial period. Masks would also be mandatory outside the tent.

Allowing camping with these safety measures would allow families to take part in another outdoor activity together safely after spending time at home.

This would also be healthier than simply going to another indoor area, such as a mall.

Adam Reutens-Tan