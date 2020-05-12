Allow Ayurvedic clinics to resume services too

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics were allowed to resume their services last week (Rush for acupuncture treatments at TCM clinics as curbs ease, May 6).

But there has been no indication that the same permission will be given to other practices such as Ayurvedic medication, a traditional Indian practice that dates back more than two millennia.

Ayurvedic clinics can be found in many neighbourhoods, with quite a number of them located in the Serangoon Road area.

Indians, as well as local and foreign workers, patronise them as much as the Chinese go to TCM clinics.

The operators of these Ayurvedic clinics are facing the same difficulties as their counterparts in TCM clinics.

I hope they will be allowed to resume their operations soon.

Krishnan Radharam