Allow $5,000 withdrawal from CPF to tide us over crisis

Published
5 min ago

The Government should allow citizens to withdraw $5,000 from their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Retirement Account, as this will help those who are in dire financial straits.

The amount in my Retirement Account has reached the full retirement sum for my age. I need funds to tide me over this difficult Covid-19 period.

Many people have had their salaries cut and are struggling to get by.

Although the Government has introduced many schemes to assist all levels of society, I believe that allowing citizens to withdraw a sum from their CPF accounts would help them help themselves.

It would be a lifesaver for many, including myself.

Malaysia has done a similar thing, allowing its citizens to withdraw their savings from the Employees Provident Fund.

Dendroff Terance William

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2020, with the headline 'Allow $5,000 withdrawal from CPF to tide us over crisis'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content