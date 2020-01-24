All states must play active role to ensure stability in South China Sea

The reports on Jan 17 by Associate Editor Ravi Velloor (Does the PLA tail wag the China dog?) and Mr Robert Beckman (Why Indonesia has stake in fight to defend Unclos) on the South China Sea (SCS) dispute between Indonesia and China, among other things, touched on the concepts of "claimant state" and "party to the dispute".

While the "claimant states" in the SCS are generally known, who are the other "parties to the dispute"? The answer is in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (Unclos).

Unclos stipulates that all coastal states can claim up to 12 nautical miles (nm) of territorial waters.

Adjacent to this, coastal states have the exclusive right to exploit the natural resources up to 200nm of an exclusive economic zone, but this does not confer sovereign territorial rights.

Beyond this, there is a body of water in SCS known as the high seas, or commonly referred to as international waters.

Under Article 89 of Unclos, no state can claim sovereign rights over the high seas. All states, including landlocked states, have the same right to the peaceful use of the high seas. It's a common heritage of mankind.

China uses the strategy of demanding that non-claimant states are not party to the dispute and should therefore stay out. On the contrary, not only Indonesia but all states (including landlocked states) have effectively become parties to the dispute as long as the boundary of the high seas is disputed by China in the SCS, as it currently does with its claims over the entire high seas in the SCS.

The active participation by the international community may arguably be the only practical way to ensure stability in the SCS and avoid an armed conflict.

Situations like the confrontation between Indonesia and China are potentially dangerous as a miscalculation or human error, as in the recent shooting down of the Ukraine airliner by Iran, could bring this region to the brink of war.

It's about time all states, now enjoined by China's action as parties to the dispute, played a more active role to defend the high seas from being unilaterally converted by China into its own territory.

That may offer the only realistic chance of maintaining long-term stability in SCS and eventually finding a lasting settlement under the ambit of Unclos.

Shanmuganandam Nachiappan